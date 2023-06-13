Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.7 %

PBR stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

