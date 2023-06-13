Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,655,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.73. 11,568,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

