Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. 3,618,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.