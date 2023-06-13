Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,612,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.