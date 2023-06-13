Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $477,765,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,985,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

