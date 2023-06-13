Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,443. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.