Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.69. 1,245,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.50. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.