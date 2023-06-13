Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 209,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

PEGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 33,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

