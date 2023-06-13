Pirate Chain One Day Volume Tops $42,195.11 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $42.74 million and $42,195.11 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

