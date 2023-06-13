Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $535.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $423.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

