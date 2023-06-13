PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Suhail Rizvi acquired 7,293,790 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suhail Rizvi acquired 7,293,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,771 shares of company stock worth $174,439. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

