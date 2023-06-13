Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -50.12% -44.72% -32.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions $4.47 million 4.58 -$3.35 million ($0.23) -5.57

Analyst Recommendations

Plymouth Rock Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plymouth Rock Technologies and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

