POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.46

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 40557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

