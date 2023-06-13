Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
