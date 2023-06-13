Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

