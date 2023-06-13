PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $323,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.57.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

