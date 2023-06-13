Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,862,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,982,325 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,743,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

