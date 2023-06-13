Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,102,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,519,713 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.36% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $3,720,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148,953. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

