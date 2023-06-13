Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.38% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,036,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.83. 6,049,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,900. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

