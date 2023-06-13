Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.16 Billion Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $2,158,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $105,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 895,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

