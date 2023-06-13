Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.09% of Broadcom worth $2,545,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,560 shares of company stock worth $31,681,615. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $50.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.90. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

