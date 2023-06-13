Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,593,764 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.93% of Chubb worth $5,429,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,297. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

