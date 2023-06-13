Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,793,368 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,591,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793,368 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.21% of AstraZeneca worth $4,650,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.85. 6,951,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,769. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

