Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Holdings Raised by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,193. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,640.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,640.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,296,904 shares of company stock worth $549,606,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

