ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.12

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 608107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

ProFrac Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 458,596 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 156,826 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $12,258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

