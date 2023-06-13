ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Down 0.5 %

RWM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 907,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,736. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

