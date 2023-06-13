ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,829,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,626,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

