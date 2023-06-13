Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 226.0% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Psykey Company Profile
