Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 226.0% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Psykey Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

