PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.73%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

