Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.89% of American International Group worth $420,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 2,926,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

