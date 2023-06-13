Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115,258 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Union Pacific worth $739,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.96. 2,081,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,909. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

