Putnam Investments LLC Has $369.98 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352,257 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 9.91% of Assured Guaranty worth $369,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. 173,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

