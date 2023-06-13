Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 452,055 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ConocoPhillips worth $682,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.83. 6,049,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,900. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

