Putnam Investments LLC Sells 111,808 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 111,808 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $547,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE V traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.17. 8,621,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

