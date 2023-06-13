Putnam Investments LLC Sells 46,850 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,850 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Cadence Design Systems worth $289,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.22. 1,443,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,538. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

