Q Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 22.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $47,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 926,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

