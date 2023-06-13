Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. 5,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,030. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Featured Stories

