QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 9,675,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

