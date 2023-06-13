Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 14,860 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.06.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.