Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,441. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

