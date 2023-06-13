Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

