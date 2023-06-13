Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $36.24 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $36.24 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,542,693 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

