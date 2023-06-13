Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.02. 895,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,555. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

