RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. RB Global has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in RB Global by 203.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RB Global by 114.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 1,638.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

