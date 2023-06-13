Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 925,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,882. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

