Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.
NYSE RWT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,197. The company has a market capitalization of $745.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
