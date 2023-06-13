Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

