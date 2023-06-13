Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNLX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Stock Performance

RNLX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 251.27% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 806,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 232,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.