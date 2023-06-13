ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 2.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55. 218,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 907,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

