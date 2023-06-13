ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 2.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55. 218,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 907,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
