RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
Shares of RSASF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About RESAAS Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.