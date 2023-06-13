RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSASF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.