Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revvity has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Further Reading

